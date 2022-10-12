Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept the Football Association's charge for improper conduct after allegedly slapping a phone out of an Everton supporter's hand last season, Erik ten Hag has said.

The Manchester United forward had until Monday to respond to the charge and is now set to face a hearing with English football's governing body, after manager Ten Hag confirmed that he has contested the charge.

Ronaldo was cautioned by police in August following an investigation into the incident, after which the FA launched their own inquiry.

The incident followed United's 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park in April, while Ralf Rangnick was still in interim charge at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag, Rangnick's successor, revealed on Wednesday that Ronaldo would contest the charge. "We spoke about that, he will not accept it," he said.

Ronaldo faces the threat of a ban if found to be in breach of FA rule E3 regarding violent or improper conduct.

Upon announcing Ronaldo's charge, an FA statement read: Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022.

“It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.”

United vowed to support Ronaldo. A club statement, released last month, read: "We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo. We will be supporting the player in response to the charge.”

Ronaldo has been only a bit-part player under Ten Hag this season, though Anthony Martial’s injury problems have cleared a path for a return to United’s starting line-up.

"I want to support [Ronaldo] as good as possible, so we have a certain demand on players, what we expect from him in certain positions on the pitch and what I do, as with other players, is I want to get the best out of them,” said Ten Hag.

“He is getting in better shape now and I am happy with that, so he can contribute more to the squad and I'm sure he will do. In the start, it was definitely the case and it's proven once again no one can miss pre-season."