Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag calls for fan unity amid Glazer protests
Supporters planning demonstration before Monday’s meeting with Liverpool
Erik ten Hag has called upon Manchester United fans to unite behind the club ahead of protests planned against the Glazers ownership.
United supporters are set to hold a demonstration against the club's ownership before Monday's Premier League meeting with Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag's miserable start to the season, losing both of his opening games in charge, has refocused attention on United's ownership.
As The Independent revealed this week, at least three consortiums are circling United with a view to making a formal bid as belief that the Glazers could finally sell grows.
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman of chemical company Ineos, confirmed his interest in buying a minority stake in the club if for sale.
After the defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, Ten Hag is eager to pick up his first win in charge against United's historic rivals, and wants fans to "fight together" despite growing opposition to the ownership.
“I can only say the owners want to win and the fans, we want them behind the club," he said. "I can understand sometimes but I am not that long in the club to see all the background. We have to fight and unify together.”
Ten Hag is hopeful of United producing an improved performance against Liverpool after being angered by what he saw from his players in last weekend's 4-0 defeat, particularly in terms of attitude.
“I think I made myself clear, I was definitely not happy," he said on the Brentford display.
“You can talk about football, you can talk about the plan, philosophy but it starts with the basic stuff - the right attitude, fighting attitude and I didn't see that from minute one.
"Bring it in every game on the pitch, especially Monday night.
"It starts with yourself, act as a team, follow the rules and principles and work hard, as hard as you can maximise and if you do that you can get confidence."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies