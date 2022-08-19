Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag has called upon Manchester United fans to unite behind the club ahead of protests planned against the Glazers ownership.

United supporters are set to hold a demonstration against the club's ownership before Monday's Premier League meeting with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's miserable start to the season, losing both of his opening games in charge, has refocused attention on United's ownership.

As The Independent revealed this week, at least three consortiums are circling United with a view to making a formal bid as belief that the Glazers could finally sell grows.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman of chemical company Ineos, confirmed his interest in buying a minority stake in the club if for sale.

After the defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, Ten Hag is eager to pick up his first win in charge against United's historic rivals, and wants fans to "fight together" despite growing opposition to the ownership.

“I can only say the owners want to win and the fans, we want them behind the club," he said. "I can understand sometimes but I am not that long in the club to see all the background. We have to fight and unify together.”

Erik ten Hag gestures on the touchline at Brentford (Reuters)

Ten Hag is hopeful of United producing an improved performance against Liverpool after being angered by what he saw from his players in last weekend's 4-0 defeat, particularly in terms of attitude.

“I think I made myself clear, I was definitely not happy," he said on the Brentford display.

“You can talk about football, you can talk about the plan, philosophy but it starts with the basic stuff - the right attitude, fighting attitude and I didn't see that from minute one.

"Bring it in every game on the pitch, especially Monday night.

"It starts with yourself, act as a team, follow the rules and principles and work hard, as hard as you can maximise and if you do that you can get confidence."