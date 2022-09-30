Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Manchester United team news: Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial return but Harry Maguire injured

Erik ten Hag says United pair remain ‘doubts’ but are close to recovering from injury

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Friday 30 September 2022 13:49
Comments
<p>Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is close to returning from injury</p>

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is close to returning from injury

(Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have returned to training with Manchester United but Harry Maguire has been ruled out of Sunday’s derby through injury.

Rashford missed United’s Europa League games against Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol with a muscle injury, which also ruled him out of contention for a recall with England, but could be in line for a return against Manchester City.

Martial is also close to recovering from an Achilles injury but Erik ten Hag will not be able to call upon captain Maguire at the Etihad after he suffered a thigh problem during the international break.

“The situation is Harry Maguire is injured,” Ten Hag said.

“I think for the rest we have some doubts with Anthony Martial, but he was training all week with the group so I'm really happy with that situation. Rashford returns to training, so we are also happy with that and for the rest only long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams.”

Recommended

Maguire was unlikely to play in Sunday’s derby even if fit, having lost his starting place under Ten Hag, but the United manager came out in support of his captain after criticism of his performances while away with England.

“First of all, of course I have to coach him, I have to back him but I back him because I believe in him,” Ten Hag insisted.

“In the period I worked with him pre-season was good, really good, training and games, so then he fell out but it's also to do with the centre-backs playing now.

“Even after he wasn't in the team, he trained really well and the quality was there. You see his career, almost 50 caps for England, for Leicester and Man United he's performing really well.

“What you see is high potential and it's not about him - in the dressing room, the coaches, the players believe in him. That's what I told him, I'm sure he can do it and I'm convinced of that.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in