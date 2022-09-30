Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have returned to training with Manchester United but Harry Maguire has been ruled out of Sunday’s derby through injury.

Rashford missed United’s Europa League games against Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol with a muscle injury, which also ruled him out of contention for a recall with England, but could be in line for a return against Manchester City.

Martial is also close to recovering from an Achilles injury but Erik ten Hag will not be able to call upon captain Maguire at the Etihad after he suffered a thigh problem during the international break.

“The situation is Harry Maguire is injured,” Ten Hag said.

“I think for the rest we have some doubts with Anthony Martial, but he was training all week with the group so I'm really happy with that situation. Rashford returns to training, so we are also happy with that and for the rest only long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams.”

Maguire was unlikely to play in Sunday’s derby even if fit, having lost his starting place under Ten Hag, but the United manager came out in support of his captain after criticism of his performances while away with England.

“First of all, of course I have to coach him, I have to back him but I back him because I believe in him,” Ten Hag insisted.

“In the period I worked with him pre-season was good, really good, training and games, so then he fell out but it's also to do with the centre-backs playing now.

“Even after he wasn't in the team, he trained really well and the quality was there. You see his career, almost 50 caps for England, for Leicester and Man United he's performing really well.

“What you see is high potential and it's not about him - in the dressing room, the coaches, the players believe in him. That's what I told him, I'm sure he can do it and I'm convinced of that.”