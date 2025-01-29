Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu, the PA news agency understands.

Ruben Amorim’s progress since taking over as head coach in November has been hindered somewhat by the squad’s composition, with a lack of options at left wing-back a key issue.

United have targeted Dorgu, 20, to help bolster that area and the talented Denmark international is edging closer to becoming the Portuguese’s first signing.

An initial 30million euros (£25.1m) plus 5m euros (£4.2) in add-ons is understood to have been largely agreed with Serie A side Lecce as progress continues on a deal that now needs finalising.

Dorgu’s arrival in England to complete the move may not come on Wednesday, when United head to Bucharest to round off the new-look Europa League group stage against FCSB on Thursday night.

Amorim’s ability to overhaul the squad has been restricted this month due to the club’s challenging profit and sustainability considerations.

Big-money flop Antony has so far been the only major outgoing, having last week joined Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season.

The LaLiga club are covering at least 84 per cent of his salary, with further potential bonuses worked into an agreement that does not include an option to make the move permanent.

Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho are among those whose futures are subject of speculation ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.