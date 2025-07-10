Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manchester United sign young forward Enzo Kana-Biyik

Ruben Amorim has continued his strategy of bringing in talented young players to shore up United’s future

Richard Jolly
Thursday 10 July 2025 17:48 BST
Kana-Biyik will head on loan to Lausanne immediately
Kana-Biyik will head on loan to Lausanne immediately (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United have signed talented young forward Enzo Kana-Biyik as they continue to bolster their youth ranks in their future planning.

Kana-Biyik, who scored nine goals in 18 appearances for Le Havre’s Under-19 side last season, will not be in first-team contention for Ruben Amorim’s side now.

United have immediately loaned Kana-Biyik to Lausanne, who finished fifth in the Swiss Super League last season.

United have brought in a series of young players in Amorim’s reign, with Patrick Dorgu, bought at 20 in January, making 20 appearances and 18-year-old Ayden Heaven going on to make six first-team appearances.

Left wing-back Diego Leon, 18, completed his move from Cerro Porteno on Saturday in a deal that could cost £7m. The Paraguayan has said he hopes to be in the first-team squad this season.

