Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United are in talks to try and appoint Ruben Amorim, with the Sporting CP head coach now understood to be considering the opportunity. The Old Trafford hierarchy have put the 39-year-old top of their list, having not considered him during the summer. They are also willing to negotiate with the Portuguese club about a release fee.

United are seeking to impress on Amorim the opportunity that the job presents, in what would almost serve as a clean slate. With interest having grown since the start of the season, Amorim is known to have been reluctant to leave Sporting mid-season. The Portuguese has restored the club to glory, and already has them clear at the top of the table in what would be a third title, after 2020-21 and 2023-24.

This has attracted the interest of virtually every elite club in Europe, with Liverpool having been close to the appointment before Arne Slot in the summer, and Manchester City earmarking him as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola. Talk on the latter has increased given that City are appointing Sporting’s director of football Hugo Viana as Txiki Begiristain’s successor at the end of the season.

There is nevertheless considerable uncertainty as regards that opportunity for Amorim, with Guardiola still considering the option of another year, but also the possibility of City’s short-term future being disrupted due to the hearing. The club insist upon their innocence.

United are understood to have raised such uncertainties. There is currently a cautious optimism a deal can be done, following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag.