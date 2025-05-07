Jump to content
Athletic Bilbao hit by triple injury blow ahead of Manchester United second leg

Both Inaki and Nico Williams have been ruled out of the Europa League semi-final

Sports Staff
Wednesday 07 May 2025 10:24 BST
Brothers Nico (left) and Inaki Williams will miss the trip to Old Trafford
Brothers Nico (left) and Inaki Williams will miss the trip to Old Trafford (Getty Images)

Athletic Bilbao have suffered a triple injury blow ahead of the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Manchester United with Nico and Inaki Williams plus top scorer Oihan Sancet all ruled out.

The trio were missing from the 24-man travelling squad named by Ernesto Valverde on Wednesday morning, with Athletic announcing that Inaki Williams - who has 11 goals and nine assists this season - has suffered a hamstring injury.

His younger brother Nico, who also has netted 11 goals, has been dealing with a groin problem.

Sancet, who leads the charts with 17 goals, missed last week's first leg with a hamstring problem and has been unable to recover in time for the reverse fixture.

United were already strong favourites to advance to the final after a brace from Bruno Fernandes and a Casemiro goal gave them a 3-0 win in Bilbao in last week's first leg.

Bilbao travelled to Manchester on Wednesday morning ahead of a training session at Old Trafford as they look to overturn a significant deficit.

This year’s Europa League final will be played at the San Mames, the Basque side’s home ground. Bodo/Glimt take on Tottenham in the other semi-final, with the Norwegian side 3-1 behind.

PA

