Erik ten Hag reveals Antony chances of featuring in FA Cup final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United’s attacking injury problems have worsened with Antony set to miss the FA Cup final.

Anthony Martial had already been ruled out of the meeting with Manchester City at Wembley but manager Erik ten Hag had said on Sunday that winger Antony would “probably” recover from an ankle injury in time to feature.

But he had gloomier news about the £86 million signing as he suggested Antony will join Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek and Marcel Sabitzer among those missing the game.

“Unlikely,” Ten Hag said. “He still has a chance but a really small chance. He didn’t make progress so it is unlikely he is available.”

Ten Hag argued United have the players to cope, adding: “There were questions so many times about the absence of players. It is about the players who are available and many times we were successful. We have a good squad and from the good squad we make a good team.”

Ten Hag insisted United’s motivation is not to deny City the treble. “We want to win a cup, it is not about stopping them, it is about we win the cup in a great opportunity,” he added.

It will be the last game of Wout Weghorst’s loan spell at Old Trafford but, even though his fellow Dutchman has only scored twice for United, Ten Hag stopped short of saying it will be his final game for the club.

“I don’t know,” he added. “You can’t say that at the moment. I am not at the moment into transfer politics.”