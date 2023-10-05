Man United and Tottenham eye move for Atletico Madrid’s transfer guru

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been considering Atletico Madrid's Andrea Berta to be one of their football executives, but both could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian has earned a strong reputation in the game for bringing shape to Atletico's previously haphazard recruitment and United have been interested in him before. Different circumstances at a number of clubs may now well bring a move.

Spurs have been looking to reshape their football executive team since the resignation of managing director of football Fabio Paratici, with Scott Munn having come in as chief football officer, and Berta brings significant recruitment experience as the club seeks a younger profile of player.

Any appointment at United would not affect John Murtough's role as director of football but those with knowledge of the inner workings say there have been considerations at how things are going in the wake of a poor start to the season – and Berta's name has resurfaced.

PSG, meanwhile, are undertaking an overhaul of their entire football identity, with the gaps having been revealed in a chastening 4-1 Champions League defeat away to Newcastle. Berta would again offer the type of outlook the French champions are looking for, as they pivot to youth.

Berna has been at Atletico Madrid for a decade, serving as technical director for four years through two Champions League finals, before being promoted to sporting director in 2017.