Erik ten Hag expects the signings of Antony and Martin Dubravka to be Manchester United’s final incomings of the transfer window.

United confirmed a €100m (£85m) agreement with Ajax for Antony on Tuesday and set to complete the loan signing of back-up goalkeeper Dubravka from Newcastle United before Thursday’s deadline.

Ten Hag is also understood to be interested in adding depth to United’s squad at right-back, particularly if Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves Old Trafford, with Barcelona’s Sergino Dest monitored as a target.

The United manager suggested that any further signings are unlikely, however, and that Wan-Bissaka is likely to stay beyond the end of the window.

When asked whether Antony and Dubravka’s arrivals would mark the end of United’s business, Ten Hag said: “I think so, it will be for this window the end, but when there is great opportunity we always have to be alert at this top club.”

On Wan-Bissaka, he added: “Of course, Aaron will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to minimum January but we will play with this squad this season.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has agitated for a move away from Old Trafford all summer but a lack of interest is set to see him stay in Manchester.

Ten Hag reiterated that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains in his plans, despite starting him in only one of United’s four Premier League games this season.

“Of course,” he said, when asked if he was preparing for the rest of the season with Ronaldo. “I just said we need quality players, you need more to cover all the games, to keep the consistency going, that is what we strive for.”

Antony’s move is still subject to a medical, finalising of personal terms and visa restrictions. Ten Hag could not offer a timescale on his arrival but hopes he will be available for Sunday’s meeting with Arsenal.

“First, we have to sign him, so there's an agreement between the clubs but the paperwork is not done so I can't go too deep,” he said.

“Offensive department, we still need to strengthen our squad because we have many games to cover, from now we go three games a week, every third or fourth day.

“As you know especially from offensive players they fatigue quicker, they have to run more, high intensity, we expect that from them. We don't only need quantity, we need quality.”