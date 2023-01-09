Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Manchester United have been provided with the price to secure Joao Felix as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement up front. Atletico Madrid have set a £9.5million loan fee and a commitment to buy at £70.5m, according to the Mirror, which says Arsenal are also interested in the 23-year-old Portugal international.

Zinedine Zidane, 50, has reportedly knocked back offers to manage three separate men’s national teams. The Mail, which cites French outlet L’Equipe, has the ex-Real Madrid boss turning down the Brazil, Portugal and USA dugouts because the only nation he wants to manage is his native France.

Tottenham are understood to think they have found the long-term successor to Hugo Lloris. The 36-year-old France goalkeeper signed with Spurs in 2012 and is contracted until 2024. The Telegraph says Brentford’s David Raya, 27, is high on the list of Tottenham’s targets, along with Everton’s England international Jordan Pickford.

The Sun reports Crystal Palace want to battle Everton for the signature of Danny Ings. The paper says the Eagles are on alert following the absence of the ex-England striker, 30, from Aston Villa’s Premier League starting XI since the World Cup.

Players to watch

Alejandro Balde: Spanish outlet Sport says the 19-year-old full-back has not signed a contract extension at Barcelona amid interest from Arsenal.

Moussa Diaby: A summer move from Bayer Leverkusen to Newcastle is on the cards for the France forward, 23, reports Germany’s Bild.

Daizen Maeda: The 25-year-old Celtic forward has attracted the attention of Southampton, according to Sky Sports.