Why a huge summer for Man United will hinge on the Europa League final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have made advances on Ipswich Town's Liam Delap and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, although the possibility of both arriving in the summer may swing on Europa League victory and sales.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have also been speaking to Italian clubs about potentially selling both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

United have two parallel transfer plans, with one based on whether they qualify for the Champions League by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final and one if they don't.

open image in gallery Delap has a release clause of £30m after Ipswich were relegated ( Getty Images )

The signing of a striker is a main target on both, however, with Delap highlighted by the recruitment team as ideal for the club's plans given his Premier League readiness and potential to grow.

United do face competition from Newcastle United and, particularly, Chelsea for a transfer that would cost £30m due to a release clause.

There is understood to be an existing relationship between Delap and technical director Jason Wilcox from their time together at Manchester City.

United have also done considerable work on Wolves' Matheus Cunha, who would cost around £60m. There is confidence that will be completed regardless of where United finish, although there is still interest from Arsenal.

open image in gallery Bournemouth’s Semenyo is set to be in-demand this summer ( Getty )

A move for Semenyo would be more dependent on Champions League qualification and sales. Like Cunha, Semenyo would cost around £60m and Bournemouth are open to a deal as part of their new model that allows players to leave if they perform well and command big fees.

Both Zirkzee and Hojlund are on the market, with United understood to be engaged with multiple clubs on the latter. Discussions with Juventus have so far gone furthest on the Danish striker, although Inter have considered a loan for Zirkzee.