Manchester United are expected to step up their efforts to add to their squad, ahead of the new season, now that their tour of the US is over.

The biggest priority for manager Erik ten Hag is at the back following injury to new signing Leny Yoro and fitness concerns over Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

United have been linked with Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt with Ten Hag a long term admirer of the duo. An offer for the pair has already been turned down, reports more than one national outlet, but with the news Yoro will be missing until late October, with a metatarsal injury, a second bid is expected imminently.

Mazraoui, 26, made just 19 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last season and is desperate to join up again with Ten Hag, who he played for at Ajax. He is believed to have turned down a move to West Ham so he can join the Red Devils.

De Ligt has been a target for United since Ten Hag arrived in 2022 with the Dutchman desperate to bring his fellow countryman to Manchester. The defender captained Ten Hag’s Eredivisie-winning Ajax side in 2018/19 and helped them reach the Champions League semi-final before sealing a move to Juventus.

New Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has reportedly informed the defenders they are surplus to requirements ahead of the new season.

Another player who could be on their way to United is Uruguayan international midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old is seen as the number one target to replace Casemiro, who has struggled to rediscover the form he showed in his first season for United.

He currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain but they are willing to let him go for a fee of around £51m, which is rumoured to be £8.5m more than the Red Devils want to pay.

Rumours from various sources are continuing to also circulate around Brentford striker Ivan Toney who has been continually linked with a move up north.

With the news that Rasmus Hojlund is out for around two months and now injury concerns over Marcus Rashford and Antony, Ten Haag could turn to Toney who has admitted he wants a move away from Brentford.

And, while Bees boss Thomas Frank would love to keep him, he is willing to let his star striker go for the right fee.

One player who is expected to leave Old Trafford, before the new season starts, is Aaron Wan-Bissaka who is closing in on a move to West Ham.

The 26-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract, was the subject of a bid from the Hammers last week, which was turned down.

According to the Daily Mail United want £18m for the fullback and West Ham are expected to put in a second offer to secure the signing of the England international.