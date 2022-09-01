Jump to content
Martin Dubravka: Manchester United complete signing of Newcastle goalkeeper on loan

Dubravka becomes sixth and final signing of Erik ten Hag’s summer rebuild

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Thursday 01 September 2022 17:35
Comments
<p>Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka</p>

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

(Getty Images)

Manchester United have completed the signing of Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United on a season-long loan.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper joins to provide cover for first-choice David de Gea following the exit of Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest.

United have paid a £2million loan fee for Czech Republic international and have a £6m obligation to buy should he start a specific number of Premier League games.

Dubravka is expected to be the sixth and final signing of Erik ten Hag’s summer rebuild at Old Trafford.

The former Sparta Prague goalkeeper joins Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Antony as part of a club record £227m outlay in one window.

United highlighted a back-up goalkeeper as an area in need of reinforcement following Henderson’s exit to the City Ground.

Dubravka has made 130 appearances for Newcastle since joining in 2018, initially on loan, and was voted the club’s player of the year in the 2019-20 season.

