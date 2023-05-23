Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly ready to part ways with forward Anthony Martial. According to one national outlet, the club’s hierarchy are ready to consider offers for the 27-year-old Frenchman, who has scored just eight goals in 27 appearances this season.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool are the latest club to join the growing list of suitors for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all believed to be interested in the 22-year-old England international, but his valuation of as much as £50million could prove a significant obstacle for any deal to get across the line.

Arsenal have set a £26m price tag on striker Folarin Balogun, according to the Daily Express. Citing Calciomercato, the paper says AC Milan have made the 21-year-old American their primary transfer target this summer, while RB Leipzig are also weighing up a potential move.

And another paper says Manchester United are in the process of trying to make a deal for 26-year-old South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, who has helped Napoli win the Serie A title this season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Neymar: Manchester United are weighing up an approach for the 31-year-old Paris St Germain forward, L’Equipe reports.

Declan Rice: Sky Sport Germany says Bayern Munich view the 24-year-old West Ham midfielder as a primary target for the summer transfer window.