Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man Utd edge closer to Rasmus Hojlund signing amid advanced talks with Atalanta

The 20-year-old Denmark striker has agreed personal terms and is excited about the prospective move

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Wednesday 19 July 2023 11:55
Comments
Ryan Giggs’ prosecution over domestic violence allegations abandoned

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Atalanta over a deal for Rasmus Hojlund, with the Premier League club negotiating how much of the fee will be made up of add-ons.

United are getting closer to an agreement for the No 9, and initial expectations that the price could be as high as £80million have been tempered. There is now hope that a deal can be struck for around £60m.

That would bring a successful summer of recruitment in under budget and compliant with Financial Fair Play, with sales potentially allowing the purchase of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat in midfield. Contact has already been made there, and the basics of a deal have been set up.

United are now much more advanced in their talks with Hojlund, 20, who has agreed personal terms and is excited about the prospect of going to Old Trafford this summer. That does not necessarily mean the signing will be imminent, however, as the nature of negotiations over intricacies and terms is expected to take time. There is nevertheless an increasing confidence that the move will be completed.

Should it happen, Denmark international Hojlund would represent the first major striker to move this summer, in what is seen as the most competitive market of all.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in