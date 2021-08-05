Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot guarantee more Manchester United signings during the summer transfer window after the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, believing that any other new arrivals will be a “bonus”.

United moved quickly to secure their two priority transfer targets in the first month of the window, securing the £73m signing of Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, although Varane is still waiting to complete his £42m switch from Real Madrid.

Kieran Trippier, the Atletico Madrid right back, is another target as Solskjaer wants to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka but further signings are dependent on player sales after already committing to spend up to almost £115m during this window.

Solskjaer would also like to add another central midfielder to his squad, with Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga among those of interest, though fringe players must make way before any move can be explored.

“Anything from now is a bonus,” Solskjaer said when asked about the prospect of further additions.

“I have to say that with the two signings we’ve got, we’ve strengthened where we wanted to strengthen. Let’s see what happens. You never know in football. Anything can happen, ins and outs.”

Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and Andreas Pereira are among those who have been linked with a move away having spent last season out on loan, though all three are present at United’s training camp in St Andrews this week.

Lingard is understood to be unlikely to join West Ham on a permanent basis despite impressing for David Moyes’ side last term, while Dalot and Pereira have attracted suitors after spells at Milan and Lazio respectively.

Solskjaer expects some players to leave this month, either permanently or on loan, but would not rule out the possibility of those on the fringes staying in place to provide competition.

“We need a big squad,” Solskjaer said. “The start is important, the whole season is important, but you need to arrive in April and May fresh and with enough options. Some might go on loan until Christmas, some might go for a season but I don’t want to be too light in any position.”

Sancho is yet to join up with his new United team-mates for training after his late run with England at the European Championship but is expected to join up with the squad next week.

Varane, meanwhile, finally flew to Manchester on Thursday after obtaining a travel visa and will now complete his mandatory period of quarantine before undergoing his medical.

The delay in both signings reporting for training means they are unlikely to start United’s Premier League opener against Leeds on 14 August, though Solskjaer hopes to be able to call on both from the substitutes’ bench.

“They still haven’t trained with us and I need to see how they are,” he said. “I can’t see them being available for Everton [in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Old Trafford] but hopefully they will be ready to be on the bench [against Leeds].”