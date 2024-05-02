‘It’s a joke’: Erik ten Hag lashes out at Manchester United suggestion

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag claimed it is a “joke” that Manchester United will have a mass exodus in the summer as he insisted that players will still want to come to Old Trafford, even though his side will not be in the Champions League next season.

United will listen to offers for virtually all of Ten Hag’s squad, except Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo, though it would take a huge bid for them to sell Marcus Rashford, but the Dutchman does not expect vast numbers of players to leave.

They have confirmed that Anthony Martial will go when his contract expires and Raphael Varane could follow suit, while United are not expected to take up their option to buy Sofyan Amrabat but Ten Hag hit out at suggestions everyone else will move on.

“It’s a joke,” he said. “It’s a joke. As long as I’ve worked, every summer, every window, I think 200 players getting interest from Manchester United, we did some research which was untrue and also every summer [it is said] we sell all of the players in our squad, which make headlines which are untrue.”

United’s bid for a top-four finish ended on Saturday while England’s chances of getting a fifth Champions League spot are mathematically over after Borussia Dortmund’s win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday clinched it for Germany.

But while United could be in the Europa League or the Conference League, Ten Hag is adamant he will be able to persuade players to come to Old Trafford.

He added: “Manchester United is a very attractive team to play for so many players will be very pleased and very happy to play for Manchester United, I am sure.”

Erik ten Hag is adamant Manchester United will still be able to attract players ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

United could face a rare game without captain Bruno Fernandes, who has been one of the few players who have not been injured this season, on Monday at Crystal Palace after the captain picked up a knock.

Ten Hag said: “After the game (against Burnley), we had an issue with Bruno. He is a doubt for Monday, but he will fight to get into this game, we all know Bruno, never rule him out for any game.”

Scott McTominay is due back in training on Saturday and could figure at Crystal Palace while Jonny Evans is also in contention to make his comeback. Ten Hag is unsure when Rashford will be fit again.