Manchester United may have won their opening match of the 2024/25 Premier League season, but it was clear to anyone watching that the club need some more signings if they are to make the top four.

United grabbed a deserved win against Fulham courtesy of new signing Joshua Zirkee, though their performance was laboured at times and they gifted the away side chances that a more accomplished team may have taken.

As with last season, plenty of the focus was on the midfield, with an ageing Casemiro clearly unable to play 40-odd matches per season nowadays.

That is part of the reasoning behind United’s much publicised pursuit of PSG and Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who is seen as a necessary improvement by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Ugarte has had personal terms agreed with United since July, and is waiting for the club to agree a transfer with the French side, though United need to wait for a sale before launching any bids, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan was left out of PSG’s squad for their Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre last week.

Sander Berge

Berge has been linked with United over several different transfer windows ( Getty Images )

United are also keeping tabs on Sander Berge in case they cannot raise the funds for Ugarte. Burnley want around £30m for their midfielder, according to the Daily Mail, and have already rejected a bid from United.

United could yet move for Sofyan Amrabat instead, with the Moroccan having left the club after his loan expired at the end of the season.

Ivan Toney

Toney is supposedly the target of a bid from Saudi club Al-Ahli ( Getty Images )

The Manchester Evening News reports that United are waiting until deadline day before launching a move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney, with the striker reportedly valued at around £60m.

Toney was left out of the Brentford squad that beat Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener, and Al-Ahli have reportedly launched a bid for the England international.

Branthwaite, Kadioglu, Mamardashvili and more

United pursued Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite for much of this window, even having two bids rejected, but the speculation surrounding him has become quieter after the signing of de Ligt and Yoro. Rumours have circulated that Liverpool want the centre-back, though the MEN report that these links may be bogus.

Though United signed Andre Onana only last summer, the Daily Mirror are reporting that the club have an interest in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has been the target of plenty of interest from Liverpool over the summer.

United are looking for cover for Luke Shaw at left-back, and the club have been looking at Sergio Reguilon and Mario Hermoso, though they have ruled out a move for Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, as the Blues want a permanent sale, says Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian also confirmed that a deal for Turkish left-back Ferdi Kadioglu is unlikely, with Fenerbahce wanting around €30m. He is reportedly likely to become a Brighton player in the next week.

Scott McTominay

McTominay has reportedly been targeted by Napoli as well as Fulham ( Getty Images )

In terms of player sales, perhaps the most high-profile exit could be that of Scott McTominay. Sky Sports’ Darmesh Sheth reported that Fulham have re-opened talks with United, who value the player at around £30m.

Napoli have reportedly targeted McTominay too, but are unlikely to be able to afford the midfielder unless they sort the sale of Victor Osimhen, who is reportedly Chelsea’s main striker target.

United are understood to be happy to keep McTominay, and will only consider offers if he makes it clear he wants to leave.

Facundo Pellistri, Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen and more

Pellistri was left behind by Bernardo Silva as the Portuguese equalised in the Community Shield ( The FA via Getty Images )

One sale that looks very likely is that of Facundo Pellistri, with the Uruguayan winger set to move to Greek side Panathinaikos in a deal worth around £8.5m, according to The Athletic.

The MEN are also reporting that United are still open to selling Jadon Sancho, but are yet to receive a realistic offer for the winger. Previous reports from The Independenthave linked him with PSG, and there are less concrete rumours that Chelsea also harbour an interest in the England international.

Manchester World reports that Hannibal Mejbri is another player who is likely to leave the club, with France and Spain looking like realistic destinations.