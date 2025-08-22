Ruben Amorim reflects on the main issue still looming over Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has revealed his feelings on the current situation at Manchester United, where four players are keen to leave.

The Portuguese admitted it is not a good situation but said “anything can happen” if they do not find a suitable solution by the end of the transfer window.

The so-called ‘bomb squad’ at United began with five players this summer, with only Marcus Rashford leaving the club so far to join Barcelona on loan.

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia remain at Old Trafford but continue to work away from United’s first-team squad.

The quartet are attracting interest but no resolution appears imminent, with clubs seemingly testing the Red Devils’ resolve on valuations as the deadline edges closer.

Garnacho is one of four United players yet to have their futures resolved

“I know that it’s not a good thing to have players in this situation, but it’s clear they want to play in a different club,” Amorim said. “That is clear.

“So, we try to arrange everything for both parts to be happy, so I have to try to imagine, to have the training with the guys that I think are going to be the future.

“Then the other guys are training and preparing for the next chapter.

“When the window is closed, it’s a different history. When the window is closed, we have to receive the players and then a new life. Anything can happen.”

Roma are among the clubs interested in Sancho and recently made a proposal to United, who want £50million for Chelsea target Garnacho.

Real Betis are keen to bring back Antony after a successful loan spell, while Malacia is being monitored by several European clubs.

Rasmus Hojlund is not part of that quartet but was omitted from the matchday squad for last Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal, having been an unused substitute in the final pre-season friendly against Fiorentina.

AC Milan had been keen and Serie A champions Napoli are interested in the Denmark international, as reportedly have been Sunday’s opponents Fulham.

Asked how Hojlund has responded, Amorim said: “Like a professional player, so we need to see. Let’s wait until the market is closed and then everything is going to be more clear.”

In terms of incomings, United had explored a deal for highly-rated midfielder Carlos Baleba but do not currently plan to pursue a move after Brighton made clear their intention to keep him this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with a variety of goalkeepers, with talk building over a potential move for Antwerp’s Senne Lammens in the week following Altay Bayindir’s costly blunder against Arsenal.

It is understood there is nothing imminent on that front, but a move has not been ruled out.

Andre Onana is expected to stay and was left out of the Premier League opener despite overcoming a hamstring issue sustained during the summer.

“Onana is ready to play like last week, so we will see in the game who is going to be the goalkeeper,” Amorim said.

“Licha [Lisandro Martinez] is out, Nous (Mazraoui) is out. The rest of the guys are fit and ready to play.”