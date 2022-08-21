Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag is not daunted by the challenge of rebuilding Manchester United and is convinced that he will succeed at Old Trafford, having insisted that his track record in management shows he will “get it done”.

Ahead of Monday night’s visit of historic rivals Liverpool, United sit one place off the bottom of the Premier League table after losing both of their opening games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford in humiliating fashion.

United’s miserable form comes against a backdrop of supporter unrest against the Glazer family’s ownership, with a protest planned outside Old Trafford before kick-off against Liverpool.

And although Ten Hag is set to welcome the £60m signing of Casemiro, the Real Madrid midfielder is only the fourth addition to a squad in need of rebuilding, with United frustrated in their pursuit of their manager’s priority target Frenkie de Jong.

With the future of wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo still uncertain too, Ten Hag could hardly have had a more challenging start to life at Old Trafford and now requires a result against Liverpool to avoid his first three games in charge all ending in defeat.

The former Ajax head coach has insisted, however, that he knew the scale of the task awaiting him when he accepted the job earlier this year and that he is sure that he can meet expectations.

“I knew before this is a challenge and I wanted this challenge,” Ten Hag said. “I knew before it was going to be hard but I wanted that because in my career, everywhere I started, the start was difficult but I get it done, and I'm convinced I get it done here as well.

“Therefore I chose this project. I knew it's a process and I will stay consistent to the philosophy and to the plan we had, and I keep confidence in the cooperation I have in the players and also the team around, the coaches and the directors.”

Ten Hag’s two-and-a-half months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor have been beset by problems, several of which he cited as reasons for their miserable start,

“Our nine [Anthony] Martial injured, Ronny [Ronaldo] not fit, the six holding midfield position not there, the first game we had two centre-halves who have not played together and also the goalie was not [in] the best period,” he said.

“There is a clear reason why but I know we will fix that and also the results will be better.”

Ten Hag’s reaction to the humbling 4-0 defeat away to Brentford in United’s last outing was to cancel the squad’s scheduled day off and instead ordered his players in for a training session that involved collectively running 8.5 miles.

The United manager revealed he made that decision while the Brentford game was ongoing, such was his disappointment with the level of pride and desire seen from his players.

“I took the decision on Saturday, actually during the game, when I saw the performance,” he said. “That is not the standard for Man United and actually it's not my standard. We had to change that. I have to face the team, the players, [and tell them] what the standard is, that we don't accept this.”

“One of the points as a manager is that you have to work on the attitude and mentality of the players. That's what I'm doing. This is the first time since 27 June that I was not happy and not satisfied and I told them.

“I'm not interested in the reason why [they did not show pride]. They just have to deliver. That is my obligation and them.

“Don't get me wrong, when I talk about players and I want to emphasise that, I'm in the same boat as well. When we are not in the right attitude, I'm not as well.

“We win together, we lose together. That cannot happen. It's a signal, we don't have to make it bigger. I think it's now a real big story, but that's not necessary because again, it's the first occasion that it's happened.”