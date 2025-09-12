Manchester United players’ boots went missing before Champions League qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United Women are investigating after multiple pairs of their players’ boots went missing en route to their Champions League qualifier in Norway.

United had to scramble to buy a further 15 pairs from a local sports shop in Bergen, after only discovering the boots had disappeared on the day of the game.

Marc Skinner’s side lost 1-0 to SK Brann in the first leg of their qualifier, a disappointing loss that leaves them with it all to do in the return leg in Leigh.

Midfielder Lisa Naalsund, who is from Bergen, told Norwegian station TV 2: “There were a few shoes that disappeared.

“We haven’t quite figured out where they are yet. It was right before we went to the stadium, so there was a bit of chaos.

“It’s not ideal that someone has to play with new shoes. We would prefer to avoid that happening.”

United chartered a flight to Norway from Manchester and trained at Carrington prior to the game.

Not all the players had to play with new boots. A United spokesperson said: “A bag containing some of our players' boots went missing during the journey to Bergen. We are investigating how this happened.

“In the meantime, we secured new boots of the right make and sizes for all the affected players.”

More than 15,700 tickets were sold for the match, making it the best-attended women’s game ever played in Norway.