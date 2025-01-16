Manchester City set sights on new left-back for Pep Guardiola’s youthful rebuild

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City are interested in Italy international left-back Andrea Cambiaso as Pep Guardiola plans for a youthful revamp of his defence.

The Premier League champions are not yet close to a deal for the Juventus player but he is a third defensive target for City.

They have agreed a fee with Palmeiras for 18-year-old Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis and are closing in on a £33m move for 20-year-old Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov.

And City also like Cambiaso, a 24-year-old who joined Juventus from Genoa in 2022 and who has won 13 caps for Italy.

Manager Pep Guardiola has tended to use Josko Gvardiol as his first-choice left-back over the past year, though the £77m Croatian was signed as more of a central defender.

Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis can also play there, though the Dutchman is more of a central defender and the Englishman a versatile player who can operate at right-back and in midfield.

While City are trying to bring in younger defenders, they could lose captain Kyle Walker, who wants to explore the option of a move abroad and is a target for AC Milan.

In addition, City want Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush as their January spending is set to top £100m, even if they do not get Cambiaso.