On This Day in 2011: Manchester City snap up Sergio Aguero

Manchester City announced the signing of Argentina striker Sergio Aguero from Atletico Madrid on a five-year contract on this day in 2011.

The then 23-year-old arrived at the Etihad Stadium for an undisclosed fee, understood to have amounted to a club record £35million, and was manager Roberto Mancini’s third capture of that summer after Gael Clichy and Stefan Savic.

To say that Aguero went on to make the biggest impact of the three is an understatement of epic proportions.

Sergio Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

Aguero set foot in Manchester confident he would thrive, but modestly making few promises.

He said at the time: “Once I’m out on the field, I will get to know my way round, but I can’t say that for sure because I have not even made my debut yet.

“But I’m sure everything will be fine. I’m going to be relaxed about it.”

Aguero spent 10 years at City, announcing in March 2021 that he would leave the club at the end of that season.

In all, he scored a club record 260 goals in 390 appearances for the club and won 12 major trophies, five league titles – his last-gasp winner against QPR which clinched the crown in 2012 had gone down in football folklore – one FA Cup and six League Cups.

A tearful Aguero, whose exploits are immortalised in a statue at the Etihad, departed in the wake of a 1-0 Champions League final defeat by Chelsea in Porto to join Barcelona.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.”

Aguero’s stay at the Nou Camp proved to be brief as he announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 in December 2021 because of a heart condition.