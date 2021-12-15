Sergio Aguero’s career in numbers

Aguero scored 260 goals for Manchester City.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 15 December 2021 11:35
Sergio Aguero had a goal-laden spell at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sergio Aguero had a goal-laden spell at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sergio Aguero has retired from football due to a heart condition.

The 33-year-old Argentina striker had joined Barcelona in the summer after ending a decade-long stay with Manchester City

Here, the PA news agency look at the striker’s career in numbers.

101/41 – Caps and goals for Argentina.

Recommended

2 – Major international honours, an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and the 2021 Copa America.

4 – Clubs: Argentinian side Independiente, LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid Manchester City and Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero is returning to LaLiga, 10 years after leaving Atletico Madrid to join Manchester City
(PA Archive)

260Goals for Manchester City, a club record.

14 – Major trophies won at club level: five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and six League Cup triumphs with City, plus the 2010 Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico.

15/35 – Age in years and days when he became the youngest player to play in the Argentine First Division during his time at Buenos Aires-based club Independiente.

Sergio Aguero, right, won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008
(PA Archive)

93.20 – Time of his most famous City goal – their stoppage-time winner against QPR to clinch the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

100 – Goals for Atletico between 2006 and 2011, including 74 in LaLiga.

38,000,000 – The fee in GBP paid by City to sign him from Atletico in 2011.

1 – World Cup final appearance: Argentina’s 1-0 defeat to Germany in 2014.

Sergio Aguero scored 260 goals for Manchester City
(PA Wire)

390 – Appearances for Manchester City.

230 – Games for Atletico, including 175 in LaLiga.

1 – Premier League Golden Boot, won in 2014-15.

16 – Hat-tricks for City.

2– Copa America runners-up medals, from 2015 and 2016.

29 – LaLiga assists for Atletico.

Recommended

184 – Premier League goals, fourth on all-time list behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187).

5 – appearances he made for Barcelona, scoring once against Real Madrid.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in