Man City’s inconsistency leaves Pep Guardiola with a challenge he’s never faced before

Pep Guardiola enjoyed a rare midweek in front of the television watching the Champions League, marvelling at the action at Anfield and the drama in Madrid. The problem for the Manchester City manager is that it may be an unwanted glimpse of his immediate future. He could have too many free Tuesday and Wednesday nights next season. For the first time in 15 years, the Champions League may not contain City.

A six-pointer for qualification ended as it began, with City one point ahead of Brighton, clinging on to fifth place. Which – thanks more to the European exploits of others than City themselves – will almost certainly be enough. And yet, with City lacking conviction and consistency, there is precious little certainty they will stay there.

It will go down to the wire. “Until the end, I think so,” said Guardiola. “Nine games, nine finals.” His analysis was at first deadpan, then realistic. “I'm always confident,” he added. “I am a master. I find the positiveness in everything. I know it will be difficult.” So Albion proved.

Even as City could have beaten Brighton, the unmarked Nico Gonzalez heading Ilkay Gundogan’s corner against the post and, in bizarre fashion, when Kevin de Bruyne’s free kick struck the German’s back, they were arguably closer to losing it, to suffering a 16th defeat in 31 matches. Brighton had never avoided defeat at the Etihad before; a breakthrough result may be a further sign of City’s decline. “It is a fact we won the first point here but more a disappointing feeling we didn’t go home with three points,” said manager Fabian Hurzeler.

A seventh straight win in 2025 was agonisingly close: when Diego Gomez’s cross went through Yankuba Minteh’s legs, when the utterly unmarked Carlos Baleba skied a shot. They could think, too, of the moment just before half-time when Joao Pedro slalomed through and shot wide. Hurzeler’s cavaliers had boldness but insufficient ruthlessness. They nevertheless highlighted the frailties of this City side, giving the game an anarchic feel. It was the antithesis of peak Guardiola; good for the neutral, less so for the heart rate. It was ultimately inconclusive but compelling in a chaotic way.

“Everybody feels the pressure,” said Guardiola, including the crowd as well as the players. For City, the scorers offered reasons to believe they will see off the many challengers for fourth and fifth place. Erling Haaland reached 100 Premier League goal involvements quicker than anyone before, in just 94 games. “Not bad,” smiled Guardiola. Omar Marmoush won a penalty before scoring in style, the division’s biggest January signing suggesting £59m will help purchase a share of the Champions League proceeds. “Omar was really good,” his manager added. The downside is that City need that firepower when they carry on conceding. They have now let in 40 league goals this season; the mystery was how Brighton only scored two.

It was open and entertaining, Guardiola contributing by playing with two wingers and two strikers. In turn, it meant City lacked control in midfield. Some of Guardiola’s defining midfielders began on the bench, in De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. Gundogan started, got an assist but offered Brighton free rein of the centre of the pitch. Guardiola’s side were cut open time and again, Brighton’s fearlessness and fast wingers lending them a constant threat and even when Silva was sent on to try and stem the tide, he hobbled off again.

Marmoush played close to Haaland, almost as a second striker, and their double act delivered the breakthrough. The Norwegian found the Egyptian, who deceived Adam Webster with a sharp turn, the Brighton defender sliding in to send the forward flying. Haaland converted the penalty for his 29th goal of the season.

Marmoush’s only previous City goals were his 14-minute hat-trick against Newcastle. His fourth City goal came when he whipped a shot from 20 yards, the low backlift giving Bart Verbruggen less of a chance as it flew past him.

Yet Brighton had been the first to find the net – though Kaoru Mitoma’s effort was chalked off after he bundled it in with his arm – and twice responded after going behind. Pervis Estupinan’s free kick went in via the far post, with Stefan Ortega slow to react as the Ecuadorian scored his first goal of the season. It was a moment when City may have missed the injured Ederson. City contributed to Albion’s second equaliser in a different way. Webster won a header from a corner and Hinshelwood’s shot on the turn deflected in off the luckless Abdukodir Khusanov. “More a coincidence goal,” said Hurzeler. “But we showed an impressive performance, played in our style and showed we can compete with any team in the league.”

That competitiveness extended to the conversations on the touchline. Guardiola launched into a paean to Hurzeler’s predecessors and then, damning the 32-year-old with faint praise, added: “Fabian is doing a good job.”

Master and apprentice made for a contrasting pair. Guardiola tried to dress as though he was younger than Hurzeler. Perhaps he was trying to illustrate that he isn’t yesterday’s man: the German was still at school when he first won the Champions League. For Guardiola, though, the challenge is to ensure he is even in the competition next season.