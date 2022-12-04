Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man City beat Brighton to grab sixth straight WSL

Gareth Taylor’s side remain fourth in the table

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 04 December 2022 17:49
Comments
Chloe Kelly (centre) was involved in the build-up for the first two goals as Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1 (Peter Powell/PA).
Chloe Kelly (centre) was involved in the build-up for the first two goals as Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1 (Peter Powell/PA).
(PA Wire)

Manchester City recorded a sixth successive Women’s Super League victory as they defeated Brighton 3-1 at the Academy Stadium, with all their goals coming in the opening half-hour.

City went ahead in the 11th minute when the ball went in off Veatriki Sarri for an own goal following Chloe Kelly’s corner.

Julie Blakstad then headed in from a Kelly delivery to double the lead after 19 minutes and Laura Coombs added a strike seven minutes later.

Brighton pulled a goal back in stoppage time via former City player Lee Geum-min.

The result saw the gap between Gareth Taylor’s fourth-placed side and the Champions League spots brought narrowed to three points, while Brighton, who have been under Amy Merricks’ interim management since the end of October, slipped two places, down to 11th.

Recommended

Reading leapfrogged the Seagulls, moving up to 10th, as they beat Tottenham 1-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium courtesy of a 12th-minute Amy Turner own-goal.

Liverpool also rose a place, to ninth, following a 2-0 home win over West Ham.

Ceri Holland fired the Reds in front in the third minute, and Katie Stengel’s finish doubled the advantage in the 20th.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in