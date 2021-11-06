Manchester City cruise to derby win as Chelsea slip up against Burnley

Manchester City piled the misery on Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 victory in the derby.

United’s last home game was an embarrassing 5-0 humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell to another one-sided defeat at Old Trafford.

City cruised to a Premier League victory far more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Eric Bailly’s own goal and a Bernardo Silva effort in the first half was enough to seal the bragging rights for their supporters.

Bernardo Silva celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring Manchester City’s second goal at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Matej Vydra’s late goal stunned Chelsea as Burnley salvaged a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The substitute netted the Clarets’ only real chance, cancelling out Kai Havertz’s header.

The hosts dominated until the 79th minute, only for a short lapse in concentration to let in Vydra.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will still go into the international break top of the table, but the German coach will doubtless be frustrated by dropping two points at home.

Norwich sacked head coach Daniel Farke just hours after winning their first Premier League game of the season.

A superb solo effort from Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki’s penalty saw the Canaries finally break their duck with a 2-1 victory at Brentford, but it was not enough to save Farke from the axe with the club bottom of the table.

Rico Henry pulled a goal back for Brentford but Norwich held on for a first away victory in the Premier League in almost two years, since beating Everton at Goodison Park in November 2019.

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe (centre) was in the stands for Newcastle’s match at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Isaac Hayden’s equaliser forced a 1-1 draw at 10-man Brighton that lifted Newcastle off the foot of the standings in front of their prospective new boss Eddie Howe.

Brighton had taken the lead from the penalty spot halfway through the first half, with Leandro Trossard sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, but Newcastle struck a leveller in the 65th minute when the ball fell to Hayden, who volleyed into the back of the net.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off at the death for impeding Callum Wilson, with defender Lewis Dunk forced to briefly take the gloves and go between the sticks, yet the Seagulls held on.

Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher fired Crystal Palace to a 2-0 victory at home to Wolves.