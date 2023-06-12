Manchester City’s trophy parade in pictures

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City paraded the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies on an open-top bus tour of the city on Monday evening.

Despite torrential downpours and the threat of lightning storms, thousands of fans came out to cheer the treble winners as the streets were turned into a sea of blue.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the event’s memorable images.