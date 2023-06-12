Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manchester City’s trophy parade in pictures

Despite torrential downpours and the threat of lightning storms, thousands of fans turned the streets into a sea of blue.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 12 June 2023 21:06
Manchester City’s players were flanked by thousands of fans as the team celebrated their treble triumph with an open-top bus parade (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester City’s players were flanked by thousands of fans as the team celebrated their treble triumph with an open-top bus parade (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City paraded the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies on an open-top bus tour of the city on Monday evening.

Despite torrential downpours and the threat of lightning storms, thousands of fans came out to cheer the treble winners as the streets were turned into a sea of blue.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the event’s memorable images.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in