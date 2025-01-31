Manchester City to face Real Madrid in Champions League play-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League knock-out round play-off.

Having beaten Club Brugge 3-1 in their final league phase game to make it through to the next stage at the last opportunity, Pep Guardiola’s side have been drawn against the 15-time European champions in the glamour tie of the play-off round.

City’s draw against Madrid means that Celtic will go up against Bayern Munich, now managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany, for the right to advance to the last 16.

City are due to host Madrid on either February 11 or 12, travelling to Madrid for the return leg the following week.

It will be the fifth two-legged tie between City and Madrid in the last six seasons. Last year Madrid ended City’s hopes of retaining the Champions League as they won a penalty shoot-out at the Etihad in the quarter-finals.

The previous May, City beat Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad to complete a 5-1 aggregate win in the semi-finals, going on to complete a treble by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul to conquer Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

The winners of the tie will advance to face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16, while the winners of the tie between Celtic and Bayern will also face either Atletico or Leverkusen, with that draw to take place on February 21.

The rest of the play-off draw saw Juventus paired with PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord drawn against AC Milan, while Club Brugge will face Atalanta.

There is an all-French tie between Brest and Paris St Germain, Monaco will take on Benfica, and Sporting were drawn against Borussia Dortmund.