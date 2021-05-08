Manchester City can claim their third Premier League title in four seasons under Pep Guardiola tonight with victory against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Both sides are coming off the high of reaching the Champions League final, which will take place in three weeks’ time in Istanbul.

City swept aside Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday to reach the final of the competition for the first time in their history while Chelsea progressed past Real Madrid the following night.

The Blues will be looking to boost their top four hopes with a win, but Guardiola’s side have the opportunity to reclaim their Premier League crown from Liverpool with three games to spare.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the match this evening.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 8 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

City will be without John Stones as the defender is serving the last match of his three-game suspension for the red card he received against Aston Villa last month. The hosts remain without Eric Garcia but have no fresh injury concerns.

Matteo Kovacic could return for Thomas Tuchel’s side after missing the last seven matches with a thigh injury, but it is unlikely he’d start against the Premier League leaders. Chelsea have no other injury problems ahead of the match. Both sides could rotate following their Champions League involvement in midweek.

Possible line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Diaz, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Mahrez

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante; Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech

Odds

Manchester City: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 16/5

Prediction

While this will undoubtedly be presented as a Champions League final dress rehearsal, it’s unlikely to play out that way as both sides are expected to make changes. City also have the greater incentive to win and Pep Guardiola’s will be motivated to wrap up the title in style. Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea