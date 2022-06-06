Manchester City’s James McAtee handed first England Under-21 call-up
McAtee joins up with the England Under-21 squad ahead of their final qualifiers
Manchester City’s James McAtee has been handed his first England Under-21 call.
The 19-year-old joins Lee Carsley’s squad ahead of their Euro 2023 qualifiers against Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia.
McAtee made six substitute appearances for City last season and scored 18 goals in 23 under-23 games in Premier League 2.
He is yet to make his full City debut but has already played for England Under-18s and Under-20s.
“We really rate him highly,” Carsley said. “He can play anywhere; seven, 11, 10, nine, eight. He’s a good footballer.
“I was lucky to see him at City when I was there with the younger age groups. He’s one we’ve kept an eye on constantly.”
The Young Lions are top of Group G after Friday’s 2-1 win in the Czech Republic and face Albania in Chesterfield on Tuesday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies