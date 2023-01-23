Jump to content

Manchester City sign Argentina U20 midfielder Maximo Perrone for £8m

The youngster has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Andy Hampson
Monday 23 January 2023 21:21
(PA Archive)

Manchester City have signed 20-year-old midfielder Maximo Perrone from Argentinian club Velez Sarsfield.

The Premier League champions have announced the Argentina Under-20 international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The PA news agency understands City have agreed to pay a fee of around £8million for the player.

Perrone is currently playing at the South American Under-20 Championship in Colombia and will link up with his new club after the tournament ends.

He will train with Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad for the remainder of the season but has been signed with an eye on the future and is not expected to be involved this term.

Perrone has made 33 appearances for Velez since his debut in March last year, scoring three goals.

