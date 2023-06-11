Jump to content

Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations in pictures

City completed the treble with victory over the Italians in Istanbul.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 11 June 2023 10:53
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Champions League trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Champions League trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League and complete the treble at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the second-half winner for Pep Guardiola’s side to add to their success in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from the celebrations in Turkey and at home.

Treble winners

Sealed with a kiss

All smiles

Party time for Haaland

Family affair

Safe hands

The boss

The fans

