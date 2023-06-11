Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations in pictures

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League and complete the treble at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the second-half winner for Pep Guardiola’s side to add to their success in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from the celebrations in Turkey and at home.

Treble winners

Sealed with a kiss

All smiles

Party time for Haaland

Family affair

Safe hands

The boss

The fans