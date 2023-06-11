Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations in pictures
City completed the treble with victory over the Italians in Istanbul.
Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 11 June 2023 10:53
Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League and complete the treble at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.
Rodri scored the second-half winner for Pep Guardiola’s side to add to their success in the Premier League and FA Cup.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from the celebrations in Turkey and at home.