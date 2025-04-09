Manchester City freeze season ticket prices for 2025-26 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have confirmed season ticket and general admission prices for the 2025-26 season are to be frozen.

The announcement comes following a meeting between the club and City Matters – a fans representative group – over ticketing policy last week.

Supporters have expressed disquiet over a number of ticketing issues this season, with a protest staged prior to and during the Premier League game against Leicester at the Etihad Stadium last Wednesday.

That particular demonstration – the centre-piece of which was a boycott of the first nine minutes of the match – was prompted by a new link-up between the club and resale platform Viagogo.

It was the club’s ninth such agreement with a third-party operator and fans expressed concern it could lead to tickets being resold at overinflated prices or ending up in the hands of away supporters.

However, the protest was seen as an opportunity to draw attention to all ticketing matters, including general pricing.

A statement from the club read: “Manchester City can confirm that general admission season ticket and Premier League match-by-match ticket prices will be frozen for the 2025-26 season.

“This follows the club’s latest consultation meeting with its elected fan engagement programme, City Matters, and reflects the positive and constructive dialogue that has taken place over recent weeks.”