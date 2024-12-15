Everton claim shock win against title hopefuls Manchester City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Everton recorded their first-ever Women’s Super League win over Manchester City as a 2-1 victory dented their opponents’ title hopes.

Second-placed City missed the chance to close the gap between themselves and leaders Chelsea to three points as first-half goals from Lucy Hope and Honoka Hayashi put Everton firmly in control.

Mary Fowler converted an 89th-minute penalty but it was too little, too late for City and Everton held on to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

With Chelsea dropping points for the first time this season in a 1-1 draw against Leicester on Saturday, Gareth Taylor’s City side failed to take advantage.

Alessia Russo continued her fine form in front of goal as Arsenal took all three points in 1-0 victory at Liverpool.

The England star’s fifth goal in as many WSL games was enough to see Renee Slegers continue her unbeaten run as interim manager of the Gunners.

Slegers’ side were far from their free-flowing best but overcame Matt Beard’s hosts to move up to third in the table heading into the winter break.

Russo made the decisive breakthrough in the 20th minute after Katie McCabe’s low corner into the near post caught Liverpool’s back-line out.

Gemma Bonner managed to clear the ball off the line but only as far as Russo, who calmly passed it into the net.

England international Grace Clinton scored on the stroke of half-time to secure Manchester United a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

The visitors dominated from the off but could not find a breakthrough until the fifth minute of first-half added time.

Clinton capitalised on Palace’s mistakes to net the winner and ensure fourth-placed United kept pace with their rivals at the top of the table.

Palace remain rooted to the bottom with five points, though just one behind 11th-placed Leicester.

Adriana Leon’s first-half double helped Aston Villa to a 3-1 victory over her former side West Ham at Villa Park.

The game was Villa’s first WSL clash following the departure of manager Robert De Pauw earlier in the week and interim boss Shaun Goater got off to the perfect start when Canada international Leon put his side ahead four minutes in.

Their strong opening was short-lived after Viviane Asseyi equalised for the Hammers, but Leon completed her brace just before half-time and Kenza Dali struck in the final 10 minutes to put the result beyond doubt and earn Villa a second league win of the season.

Villa finish the weekend in seventh with nine points, while West Ham sit 10th with eight.