Ederson’s Manchester City departure confirmed as he joins Fenerbahce
The 31-year-old departs the Etihad Stadium after eight years.
Ederson has completed a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce following eight “amazing” years at Manchester City.
The 31-year-old goalkeeper leaves the Etihad Stadium having helped the club to 18 major honours during his time at the club, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League.
The Brazilian also won the Golden Glove award three times.
Ederson told Manchester City’s website: “I leave incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times.
“Under (head coach) Pep (Guardiola), we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing.
“I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together.
“Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club.”
City have yet to officially announce the arrival of Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma, although a deal worth around 30million euros (£25.9m) was agreed with Paris St Germain on deadline day, the PA news agency understands.
Ederson becomes the latest familiar Premier League name to sign for Fenerbahce this summer, joining former Aston Villa pair Marco Asensio and Jhon Duran and ex-West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez.
Fenerbahce are looking for a new boss after Jose Mourinho was sacked last Friday, two days after the club failed to qualify for the league phase of the Champions League following defeat to Benfica in the play-off round.
Meanwhile, City have confirmed the exit of Swiss defender Manuel Akanji to Inter Milan on a season-long loan.
Crystal Palace had earlier expressed an interest in Akanji, who joined City in September 2022 and was a key component of the side which won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble in 2023, and the team which won the domestic title again in 2024.