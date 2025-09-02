Ederson’s Manchester City departure confirmed as he joins Fenerbahce

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ederson has completed a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce following eight “amazing” years at Manchester City.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper leaves the Etihad Stadium having helped the club to 18 major honours during his time at the club, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League.

The Brazilian also won the Golden Glove award three times.

Ederson told Manchester City’s website: “I leave incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times.

“Under (head coach) Pep (Guardiola), we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing.

“I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together.

“Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club.”

City have yet to officially announce the arrival of Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma, although a deal worth around 30million euros (£25.9m) was agreed with Paris St Germain on deadline day, the PA news agency understands.

Ederson becomes the latest familiar Premier League name to sign for Fenerbahce this summer, joining former Aston Villa pair Marco Asensio and Jhon Duran and ex-West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Fenerbahce are looking for a new boss after Jose Mourinho was sacked last Friday, two days after the club failed to qualify for the league phase of the Champions League following defeat to Benfica in the play-off round.

Meanwhile, City have confirmed the exit of Swiss defender Manuel Akanji to Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

Crystal Palace had earlier expressed an interest in Akanji, who joined City in September 2022 and was a key component of the side which won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble in 2023, and the team which won the domestic title again in 2024.