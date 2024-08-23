Support truly

Ilkay Gundogan has clinched his remarkable return to Manchester City by signing a one-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

City’s Treble-winning captain has left Barcelona after a solitary season as he agreed to waive the last two years of his contract and leave on a free transfer.

Gundogan, who becomes City’s second summer signing, has agreed a one-year deal and will take the No 19 shirt.

The 33-year-old German, who scored 60 goals in 304 games in his first spell in Manchester, said he could not wait to play for City again and described Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

“My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch,” he said.

“I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life. To have the opportunity to return here means so much.

“Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep – he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player. You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again.

“And what can I say about my teammates here at City - they are world-class footballers. I am genuinely delighted to have the chance to train and play alongside them. Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again.”

City director of football Txiki Begiristain paid a glowing tribute to Gundogan, saying: “Ilkay is one of the finest professionals I have ever worked with. His dedication to football and his approach to every single training session is

something special.

“He is also an exceptional midfielder. His reading of the game, his football intelligence, his technical quality and his leadership make him an excellent addition to our squad.

“To be able to bring him back here is fantastic news for everyone. He will help us in our main objective, which is to win trophies, but he will also be an inspiration to so many.”