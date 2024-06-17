Football rumours: Manchester City not lowering price for Joao Cancelo

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Manchester City will not drop the asking price for Joao Cancelo any lower than £25million, according to The Sun. Barcelona are keen on a permanent move for the 30-year-old Portugal defender after a loan spell.

Manchester United will not match Everton’s £70million asking price for England defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21. The Mirror reports United are threatening to end any talks after having an offer up to £43million rejected.

United have joined AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in tracking RB Salzburg striker Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, according to the Express. The 17-year-old scored four goals in as many games for Austria during the European Under-17s Championship.

Lille have rejected a £42.3m bid from an unnamed Premier League club for Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United, but prefers a transfer to Real Madrid according to the Express.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Levi Colwill: Bayern Munich are being put off the Chelsea and England defender, 21, by the size of the transfer fee, reports Sky Sports Germany.

Xavi Simons: Paris St-Germain’s 21-year-old Dutch forward is attracting the attention of Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, according to French outlet L’Equipe.