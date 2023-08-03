Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Josko Gvardiol close to making £77.5m move to Manchester City

The 21-year-old Croatia international is expected to have a medical later this week

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 03 August 2023 10:00
Comments
Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol looks set to move to Manchester City from RB Leipzig (Martin Rickett/PA)
Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol looks set to move to Manchester City from RB Leipzig (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City are closing in on a £77.5 million (€90m) deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Leipzig were said to be holding out for a fee of 100m euros (£86m) for the Croatia international.

But City have broken through and are now closing in on the transfer, with Gvardiol expected to have a medical later this week.

Gvardiol would add competition on the left side of City’s defence, having helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and then the final of the Nations League, where they were beaten by Spain.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is so far City’s only summer signing, with the Croatian having moved from Chelsea during June.

Recommended

City saw captain Ilkay Gundogan leave for Barcelona on a free transfer and Riyad Mahrez last week completed a switch to Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli in a £30m deal.

The Premier League champions will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in