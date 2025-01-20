Manchester City complete deal for Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov had joined Manchester City on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Ligue 1 club Lens.

The PA news agency understands the fee for the 20-year-old is worth 40 million euros (£33.8m) plus add-ons.

Khusanov is the first player from Uzbekistan to join a Premier League club, and will wear the number 45 shirt.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City, a club that I have enjoyed watching for a long time.

“This squad is full of the best players in the world, and I can’t wait to meet them and play alongside them.

“And of course Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches ever and I am so excited to learn from him and improve my game even more.

“This is a very proud moment for me and my family to be joining a great club like Manchester City and I’m more than ready for this challenge.”

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are very happy that he has joined us and we are all very excited about what he will bring.

“For such a young defender, Abdukodir is already very intelligent, as well as being strong, aggressive and extremely quick.

“Working with Pep will only make him better and, speaking to him, he is determined to keep improving.

“He is a really exciting signing as we aim to keep progressing to maintain one of the best squads in Europe.”

Khusanov’s deal keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029.

He began his professional career in Belarus playing for Energetik-BGU before making the move to Ligue 1 in 2023, where he made 31 appearances for RC Lens.

Khusanov has been capped 18 times by Uzbekistan.