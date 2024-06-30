On this day in 2020: Manchester City agree sale of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City agreed a deal to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich on this day in 2020.

The transfer was worth an initial fee of around £44.7million, with a series of add-ons increasing the value by up to £10m.

It brought to an end Sane’s four-year stay in Manchester, during which time the Germany winger won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups, having been a key part of the side that won a domestic treble in 2019.

Pep Guardiola had said Leroy Sane, alongside Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, was “the future of the club” (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

Sane scored 52 goals in 192 appearances in a City shirt, and marked his Champions League goal against Monaco for the club by getting a huge tattoo of himself celebrating across his back.

After joining from Schalke in August 2016, Sane initially needed a few months to find his way in Pep Guardiola’s side but enjoyed an excellent second campaign in which he won the PFA young player of the year award in 2018.

Guardiola once called the front three of Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling “the future of the club” given their youth and potency, but it would not turn out that way.

Sane had been integral to the side that won the domestic treble in 2018-19, but then missed virtually all of the following campaign with a serious knee injury suffered in the Community Shield.

Leroy Sane missed almost all of his final season in Manchester with a knee injury suffered in the Community Shield (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Archive )

That allowed a young Phil Foden to emerge while Riyad Mahrez also blossomed. With Bayern making their interest clear, Sane turned down the opportunity to discuss a new contract at City, who opted to cash in with 12 months remaining on his deal.

Bayern had made clear their desire to sign Germany’s best players, and the move to Munich reunited Sane with Hansi Flick, who had managed him while in charge of Germany Under-21s.

In a farewell message on social media, Sane wrote: “Thanks to all the fans, the staff and my teammates! I will always remember this time with joy and pride. I’ve learned a lot and I’m very proud to have been part of this journey.”