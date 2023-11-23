Jamie Carragher highlights key Manchester City v Liverpool battle

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that a draw is the best that his former side can do in the crunch Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

The English top-flight’s current top two meet in the first fixture after the international break, with the defending champions currently one point ahead of their rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s side drew with Chelsea in a hectic eight-goal affair before the break, while Liverpool bounced back from a tricky period with a win over Brentford.

After failing to mount a genuine title challenge last season in an uneven campaign, a solid start to the season will have pleased Jurgen Klopp, though he will recognise that this will be a major test of his team’s credentials.

And Carragher is unsure if Liverpool have the defensive strength to match their hosts.

“It will be tough – the best Liverpool will get is a draw,” Carragher suggested on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast. “Liverpool’s record [at the Etihad Stadium] is poor.

“Liverpool have the best goalkeeper in the world and they’ll definitely need [Alisson]. Liverpool’s defensive record has been really good this season and Virgil van Dijk has been not too far away from his best.

Jeremy Doku has impressed since arriving at Manchester City in the summer (PA Wire)

“But there are still chinks in the armour with [Andy] Robertson out, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] in that midfield going back to fullback, and I’m thinking of [Jeremy] Doku coming up against him. Also, Liverpool defensively in midfield still haven’t really got that top class number six, so it will be difficult. The best they’ll get is a draw.”

A tight start to the season has left five sides with three points of the top after 12 matches.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa are all within striking distance, but Manchester City remain strong favourites to retain their crown as they bid to become the first club to win the English top flight in four successive seasons.

Liverpool’s last away Premier League win at the Etihad Stadium was in 2015.