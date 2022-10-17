Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City have alleged that their team bus was damaged while leaving Anfield after Sunday's ill-tempered 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

City claim that the windscreen of their coach was cracked when an object was thrown at it while departing for Manchester. Vehicles carrying City's players were also damaged at Anfield in 2014 and 2018.

The alleged incident followed Pep Guardiola's claim that coins were thrown at him from the stands on Sunday, while Liverpool condemned chants by visiting fans about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.

City are expected to pass on concerns regarding Sunday's game to the relevant football authorities, while Liverpool have vowed to investigate the alleged coin throwing and hand potential lifetime stadium bans to anyone found guilty.

When asked about the coin-throwing incident during his post-match press conference, Guardiola joked that those in question had not been as accurate as during the attack on City's team bus four years ago.

“Next time they will do it better,” he said. “They didn't get me. They tried but didn't get me. They got it on the coach years ago but not this time.”

Liverpool released a statement on Sunday evening condemning "vile" chants from away end referencing Heysel and Hillsborough, in which 39 and 97 people died in 1985 and 1989 respectively.

“We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature,” the statement read.

“We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”