Football rumours: Pep Guardiola opts against summer extension at Manchester City

The former Barcelona boss has led City to the verge of another Premier League title.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 13 May 2022 07:19
Pep Guardiola has led City to the verge of another title (Bradley Collyer/PA)
What the papers say

Pep Guardiola will not sign an extension to his contract as manager of Manchester City this summer, instead choosing to stay until its current end date in 2023, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a priority target for Newcastle this summer, the Daily Telegraph reports. According to the paper the Magpies have long held an interest in the player, but the 25-year-old is also wanted by Arsenal.

Kalvin Phillips is a reported target for West Ham (John Walton/PA)
West Ham manager David Moyes is making a move for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Sun, looking to unite the 26-year-old with his England colleague Declan Rice.

Manchester United are keeping their eye on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, according to the Daily Mail. But the Spanish giants have placed a hefty £70million fee on the 25-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Bayern Munich are now in the hunt for Manchester United’s 29-year-old France midfielder, who is already being considered by Manchester City, Juventus, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Chelsea this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Romelu Lukaku: The 29-year-old Belgium striker is keen to stay at Chelsea despite his indifferent form since joining last summer from Inter Milan, according to Give Me Sport.

