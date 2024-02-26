Oscar Bobb extends deal at Manchester City until 2029

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb has extended his contract with the club until 2029.

The Norway international, 20, has made 16 appearances so far this season, scoring twice – including the last-minute winner in the 3-2 victory at Newcastle last month.

“I am very proud and honoured to have signed my new contract with City,” said Bobb, whose previous deal was set to expire in 2026.

“It is an incredible environment and the best possible place to be for a young player.

“I have already learnt so much from (manager) Pep (Guardiola), his coaching staff and my team-mates. To know I am going to be here at the club until 2029 means everything to me.

“Now I just want to focus on continuing to further my development and to work as hard as I can every day to try and help the club achieve more success.”

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain feels there is plenty more to come from Bobb, whose first senior goal came on his full Champions League debut against Red Star Belgrade in December.

“Oscar is blessed with superb natural talent and technique and has already established himself as a very important member of the squad,” Begiristain said on the club’s website.

“He is an exciting young player who is always hungry to learn and who takes on board all the advice and guidance Pep and the coaching staff provide him with.

“We have been delighted to watch his progression from our academy through to the first team and to see his fantastic ability, attitude and application continue to prosper.

“Oscar is developing all the time, and we believe he can help to bring even more success to the club in the coming years.”