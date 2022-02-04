Pep Guardiola has admitted to making "mistakes" with Joao Cancelo at the start of the right-back's Manchester City career.

Cancelo has been a virtual ever-present under Guardiola this season and established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League with his performances for the defending champions.

The 27-year-old was rewarded with a new two-year contract extension earlier this week, committing him to the Etihad until 2027, which marked a turnaround from his struggles to earn regular minutes upon arrival in 2019.

Cancelo made just 17 league appearances in his first year at City after joining in a £60m deal from Juventus, only becoming a regular after the pandemic-enforced break in the campaign.

Guardiola revealed that he and the Portugal international had disagreements over his lack of playing time during those early days, but blamed himself for failing to understand Cancelo's personality.

"Everyone knows how important Joao is and what he’s done in the last two seasons, especially this season," Guardiola said.

"We struggled together in the first part when he arrived, we did not agree on many things, partly because of my mistakes but now delighted he’s fully happy and can play in this club for the next seasons.

When asked for the reason why Cancelo was unhappy, Guardiola said: "Normally he’s playing every day now, that’s the main reason.

"Players accept more than others playing minutes, he wanted to play every time and when he doesn’t he’s not happy. Now he understands, we know each other better, every player has to be treated differently.

"He’s an incredible person with a big heart but he’s sensitive. I needed time to understand him, now I understand him more and he’s important for us.

"He struggled how we played, what we wanted to do and that was the reason why but always a nice guy. I was really clear, no arguments. Joao is fully happy right now, he wants to play every game and that’s all."

Guardiola added: "Every player has a world and you have to understand it. Sometimes you need time to understand each other.

"He’s one of the few we have who would play morning, afternoon, night. He needed the adrenalin to play. He’s like [Phil] Foden, footall is the most important thing in his life.

"We know each other, it’s important he’s playing as he behaves perfectly."