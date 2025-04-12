Manchester City climb into Premier League top four and Forest slip up at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City boosted their Champions League hopes as they roared back from two goals down to thump Crystal Palace 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Palace were 2-0 up after 21 minutes via goals from Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards, and the former subsequently had the ball in the net again, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

The game then changed completely as Kevin De Bruyne pulled one back for City just prior to the break before a dominant second-half display from the hosts saw Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee and Nico O’Reilly all get on the scoresheet.

Pep Guardiola’s men rose two places to fourth, two points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest, who were beaten 1-0 by Everton at the City Ground courtesy of Adboulaye Doucoure’s stoppage-time goal.

Aston Villa joined City in moving into the top five as they won 3-0 at relegated Southampton.

It appeared the Saints might earn a rare point when Aaron Ramsdale saved Marco Asensio’s 69th-minute penalty, but Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead four minutes later and fellow substitute Donyell Malen swiftly added a finish of his own.

Ramsdale then kept out another Asensio spot-kick in stoppage time, only for John McGinn to score on the follow-up.

Second-bottom Leicester secured their first point, and scored their first league goals, since January as they drew 2-2 at Brighton.

The Foxes twice equalised after Joao Pedro penalties, Stephy Mavididi netting the first leveller and Caleb Okoli the second.