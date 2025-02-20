What next for Manchester City as stumbling season hits Real trouble?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City are out of the Champions League after defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday. Here, the PA news agency looks at where they go next.

What are their aims for the rest of the season?

With City’s hopes of winning a fifth successive Premier League title also seemingly over, focus will shift to securing qualification for the Champions League next season. There is a possibility fifth place may be sufficient this season, and there is still the FA Cup to play for, but finishing in the top four, with its rock-solid guarantee, will be Pep Guardiola’s immediate priority.

How much will this cost them?

City have earned around £63.5million from this season’s Champions League involvement but their elimination has cost them a shot at an extra £20.5million in prize money plus an additional share of broadcast revenue and potential extra matchday income. A lot of this can be offset this year, however, by their participation in the lucrative Club World Cup. Their participation in the expanded 32-team tournament alone will rake in around £41m and winning it could bring in twice that.

How important is the Club World Cup?

As mentioned, the financial rewards are inarguable with organisers FIFA seemingly determined to establish the quadrennial tournament, which runs from mid-June to mid-July, in the calendar. Guardiola has also, notably, started to talk up the competition of late. “It is important for the club, financially and for the prestige,” he said last week, adding that he may prioritise it over the start of the 2025-26 domestic campaign.

Could it be a busy summer for City then?

Yes, as well as competing in the Club World Cup, significant changes to the squad are likely. The rebuild began in January with the arrivals of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez but it is likely to continue apace. City are being heavily linked with Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso and Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz. In terms of outgoings, Kyle Walker’s departure is likely to be made permanent and Kevin De Bruyne, who is out of contract, looks increasingly likely to move on. The fitness problems of John Stones, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji this season could also lead to further defensive reinforcements.

What about the 115 charges?

The allegations levelled at the club over financial irregularities continue to cast a shadow over everything at the Etihad Stadium. Regardless of their difficulties on the field, there is a good argument to say their biggest battle remains off it. A verdict following their hearing into 115 alleged breaches of Premier League regulations is expected before the end of the campaign. With punishments ranging from fines to relegation if the club are found guilty, the outcome could have serious implications for their outlook. City have denied any wrongdoing.