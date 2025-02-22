Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City can match Liverpool in one-off clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola accepts Manchester City are not challenging Liverpool for the title this season but is convinced they can still match them on their day.

After winning the Premier League for the past four years, City find themselves in an unfamiliar position outside the race for top spot this season.

Yet City can still have a big say in matters and they host current leaders Liverpool on Sunday in a headline encounter that has implications for the title picture and the champions’ own relatively modest top-four aims.

Manager Guardiola will also be hoping to see a reaction from his side after their latest Champions League quest ended in a bruising defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Catalan said: “I don’t think we’re in a bad moment – apart from Madrid, who are a better team right now.

“The priority, the Premier League, is massively important for us and we did good games.

“Even when we lost 5-1 against Arsenal I would say we played a really good 60 minutes. Except the first five, when we conceded the goal and gave away another chance, the rest was good.

“In other games, for example Newcastle, we have been at a high level.

“We will try to play a good game and take the points that we need to stay up there to qualify for next season to be where we were until last Wednesday.

“But Liverpool are a top team in many aspects. They lost just one game in the Premier League. That’s why it’s a good test for us.”

Liverpool, under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, were one of Guardiola’s chief title rivals.

New manager Arne Slot has picked up the mantle impressively since taking over last summer.

Guardiola said: “They have a consistency quite similar than with Jurgen. He deserves to be up there, close to Arsenal fighting for the title. So, big compliment.

“They have been the biggest rival in my time here. I could not expect differently than Liverpool be in the position that they are.”

City will check on the fitness of top scorer Erling Haaland after he missed the defeat at the Bernabeu Stadium with a knee problem.